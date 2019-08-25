ELKHART — Randy and Mellanie (Miller) Miller of Elkhart are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 23, 1969.
Mellanie worked for the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office for 14 years and has worked for the Elkhart Community Schools for 26 years.
Randy is a salesman in the family business.
Their children are Chad (Liz) Miller of Marcellus, Michigan and Erin (Ron S.) Miller of Nappanee.
They have two grandchildren.
The couple met in high school at a dance where Randy was drumming and singing. After they were married in 1969, they spent many fun years together just the two of them until their first child, Chad, was born in 1981. A daughter, Erin, followed in 1985. Through the last 50 years they have had good times and bad times, but their love, strength, trust, patience and commitment to one another and their family has never wavered.
They said they have enjoyed wonderful times spent with family and friends, yearly vacations to Northern Michigan, decades of Randy playing in bands (Mel always his No.1 fan) and unforgettable times with their children and granddaughters.
Mel is beginning her last year before retirement and enjoys gardening and being with her granddaughters. Randy is partially retired, babysits his granddaughter and plays in a band.
The family said they are both loved beyond measure.
They celebrated their anniversary with a surprise party at Heinnies Restaurant in Elkhart.
