Rally in the Alley returns

ELKHART — The second annual Rally in the Alley Music Festival will continue the celebration of music in downtown Elkhart on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Five Star Dive Bar and the back alley, 526 S. Main St.
The event, a fundraiser for Elkhart ArtWalk, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and go until 2 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and will be available at the door.
Rally in the Alley features eight local and regional bands on two stages, as well as children’s activities and interactive art and music displays. Five Star Dive Bar has plenty of indoor capacity, so this event will happen rain or shine. Rally in the Alley will be family friendly from 2 to 9 p.m., after which the party will become 21 and older.
The lineup for this year includes, Att3ntion D3ficit, Michiana’s favorite party band; Memphis Underground, Motown, blues and classic rock band from South Bend; The B-Side, folk, classic rock and blues from Elkhart; Circadian Soul, groovy classic rock, blues and R&B from Elkhart; the Q-Sonics, Funky blues and rock from Elkhart; Ben Benedict, Bluegrass singer/songwriter from Chicago; Megan Happel, Rock singer/songwriter from Mendon, Michigan; and Kody Bryant, Country and rock singer/songwriter from Goshen.
Proceeds from Rally in the Alley will benefit Elkhart ArtWalk, which provides free public access to world class art and music created by people in Elkhart County and the surrounding areas, while drawing hundreds to downtown Elkhart on second Wednesday evenings each month from April to October.
The committee is currently seeking artists to display or demonstrate original artwork.
Artists interested in being a vendor at Rally in the Alley can visit RallyInTheAlleyMusicFest.org to begin the vendor application process.
