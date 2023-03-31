Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, left, and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins deliver a joint proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Elkhart County during a Rally for Kids event Thursday at CAPS.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, left, and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins deliver a joint proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Elkhart County during a Rally for Kids event Thursday at CAPS.
ELKHART — Protecting children from abuse and neglect is an immense responsibility that requires families and communities to work together, local children’s advocates said.
“We know there is nothing more disruptive or damaging to long-term well-being than a child experiencing neglect and abuse,” said Rebecca Shetler Fast, the president and CEO of Child and Parent Services. “The consequences of abuse can be physical issues, mental health issues, high school dropouts, homeless – and the list goes on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.