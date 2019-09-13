WAKARUSA — Boy Scout Troop 4 of Wakarusa hosted a ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with colors presented by Troop 12 of New Paris. During the ceremony, a light rain fell, creating a rainbow.
Steven A. Hite of New Paris wrote this narrative of the event:
“The humidity was at its peak as the sun shined down on the mournful gathering. Uniforms were neatly pressed, dormant flags were quietly unfurled.
“As the Remembrance began, hushed voices fell silent, wandering eyes became fixed, and weathered hands were folded.
“The Boy Scouts snapped to attention, the Colors were presented, the Colors were posted. Respect and reverence were engaged.
“As Allegiance echoed through the fertile farmland, a painful silence echoed in our hearts. An embrace was offered to the 2,977 souls lost that day, and as if on cue, the heavens opened and it started to rain.
“Tattered and torn remnants of Old Glory were laid to rest.
“The flames rose high consuming the past while preserving the future.
“Amidst the darkness of the smoke, ashes and heartbreak, a rainbow appeared in the deep blue sky. A joyful reminder of a promise made long ago of Grace and Hope to the broken-hearted.
“Those who came to remember the fallen and the brave received a heavenly baptism, not by what was thought to be rain, but by the tears that fell from heaven.”
