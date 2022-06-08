GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County has named Emily Witters its health and human sciences educator.
Witters is a recent graduate of Indiana University South Bend earning a bachelor’s degree in Health Science with a concentration Health Promotion. While working on her degree at IUSB she was able to complete a needs assessment with young adolescents at a local learning center to learn more about their need regarding nutrition and healthy eating habits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.