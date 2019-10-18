Public speaking champions
Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart man charged with child molesting
- Baby born 3 months early named Miracle
- CWRV Transport to shut down
- Elkhart Schools reveal unified school mascot survey results
- Elkhart officers commended
- Goshen driver charged with injuring bicyclist
- Debate cut short after candidate falls
- Elkhart man arrested in armed robbery spree
- Kingsmen find a way to stop Central short
- Man shot in Elkhart Monday night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- People's Forum (14)
- Debate cut short after candidate falls (14)
- City to buy Bayer site for police, fire station (13)
- Talk probes race, relations with police (11)
- Goshen buys first electric vehicle (11)
- Investors pitch River District project (10)
- Tolson Center set to reopen on Monday (7)
- Elkhart Schools reveal unified school mascot survey results (6)
- Residents question EEE risk against harm to wildlife (5)
- Police review a work in progress (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Sounds like a fine young man..NOT
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Meth dealer should equal death penalty
-
Betty Warren said:Flo was one of the sweetest and kindness women I have known. She will be greatly missed. I am out of state and unable to attend. Much love to …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.