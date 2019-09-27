Proud hackers at Ivy Tech

A pair of Ivy Tech Community College students, Alvaro Soto and Paul Troxell, from the South Bend-Elkhart campus teamed up with 13 other Ivy Tech students to compete in the FirstNet Hackathon at the Indianapolis Speedway recently. Team Ivy Tech chose the Opioid Crisis Challenge during the 24-hour event. Amid quick bursts of creativity and sleeping on the floor in the arena, team Ivy Tech was able to beat out 22 other student-based teams, which included teams from IUPUI and Purdue. Ivy Tech captured first place for Best App dealing with the crisis and second place for Best Design App for a combined winning of $7,000, continuing a tradition of Ivy Tech student teams shining in state, national and international competitions.

 Photo provided / Ivy Tech Community College

