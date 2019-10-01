GOSHEN — Money management is a life challenge. Our irrational behavior often interferes with our best intentions when it comes to managing our finances. A free program by the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will explore a wide range of everyday topics from credit card debt and household budgeting to holiday sales.
“Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter” will look at how our beliefs about dollars and cents are often wrong and cost us more than we know. Participants will also look at the unconscious fears and desires driving our worst financial instincts and how to improve our money habits.
This free, educational program will be presented by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Participants should register by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.