SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation and the Syracuse-Wawasee Garden Club are jointly sponsoring a presentation, discussion and workshop focused on “Gardening in the Face of a Changing Climate.”
The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Oakwood Resort Inn in Syracuse. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Leading the workshop will be John Edgerton of Shelbyville, Michigan. Edgerton has been doing small-scale farming for 40 years, striving always to work in cooperation with nature.
In this workshop, participants plan to explore wholistic, resilient, sustainable techniques for gardening and small farming.
They will look at the importance of healthy soil, healthy plants and helpful insect habitat. They will also think about variety selection and other ways to account for climate-related imbalances of diseases and insects.
Presenters will share what others in the bioregion are doing to address these issues.
Finally, the group will urge participants to think beyond their personal garden and consider the importance of collaborating and cooperating in our wider communities to build on food security and justice.
Edgerton lives with his partner and fellow farmer, Amy Newday. Together, they have done both market gardening and community-supported agriculture. He has done dozens of workshops on gardening and seedsaving, most recently, at conferences sponsored by the Michigan Food and Farm Alliance, Michigan Integrative Food and Farming Systems, and Keep Growing Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.