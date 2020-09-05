GOSHEN — Keeping and building relationships over a lifetime can help to keep thinking sharp. Research shows social engagement is connected with a lower risk of dementia and may possibly delay the onset of dementia.
Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will offer a free educational program presented by Virginia Aparicio, a health and human sciences educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
