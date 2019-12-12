ELKHART — Premier Arts will close its 12th season with holiday cheer as it presents its final production of the year “Meet Me in St. Louis” this weekend.
Based on the popular 1944 Judy Garland Movie, “Meet Me IN St. Louis” takes audience members on a musical journey back to the early 1900s, organizers said.
The magic begins at the site of what is to be the St. Louis World’s Fair of 1904. The show’s center, The Smith Family, are gathered at the Shrinkler Swamp to watch the groundbreaking ceremony for the Fair, the “greatest show that ever showed!”
The Smiths are a humble middle-class family comprised of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, their four daughters Rose, Esther, Agnes, and Tootie, and their son, Lon.
With the addition of romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks, this musical is filled with nonstop entertainment featuring memorable musical numbers such as “The Boy Next Door,” “A Day In New York,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“I have always loved Meet Me in St. Louis from the classic MGM musical movie to the stage adaptation,” said Craig Gibson, executive artistic director or Premier Arts. “The song ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which is my favorite Christmas song came from this show and so though it isn’t instantly recognized as a holiday show, it certainly has a holiday theme.”
The cast includes members of the Smith Family played by; Craig Culp (Mr. Smith) Dolly Stephenson(Mrs. Smith) Mallory Hill (Rose), Ashlea Harrington (Esther), Joe Iavagnilio (Lon) Cassidy Cook(Agnes), and Anniston Steele (Tootie). Along with many more characters.
The Elkhart-based theatre group presents about nine productions each year, Gibson said, five of which are main stage shows and four all youth productions.
Gibson said choosing the group’s final show of the season can be more challenging since there are fewer number of holiday shows, especially ones with a holiday theme in the show’s title.
“Meet Me In St. Louis” is a show that sparkles with optimism and good tunes, perfect for a holiday celebration with the whole family, organizers said.
“It is a very sweet old-fashion story and we are very excited to share it with our community,” Gibson said
Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Lerner Theatre, at 410 S. Main St. in downtown Elkhart. There’s also a matinee show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and students and $12 for children.
To reserve wheelchair seating, contact the box office at 574-293-4469, visit Premier Arts for more information www.premierarts.org.
