ELKHART — As the summer winds down and residents look for that last summer evening outing, Premier Arts offers “Mamma Mia” at Wellfield Botanic Gardens for a night filled with the sounds of 1970s supergroup ABBA and a story of love with hilarious twists and turns.
ABBA’s hits tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
