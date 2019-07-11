ELKHART — “To touch, to move, to inspire and this is the true gift of dance,” say Premier Arts directors.
Premier Arts will present a drama-filled musical that is said to be good for the soul but could be a little harsh on the soles, “Footloose The Musical.”
This performance will hit the Lerner Theatre stage July 12-14 and organizers say that no audience member will be able to sit still due to the energy of dance in the theatre.
With Midwest roots, this production tells a story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago.
Ren and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Rev. Bomont. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard (a country boy who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.
The cast includes Mason Mast as Ren McCormack, Jessica DuBois as Ariel, Paul Hanft as Reverend Shaw, Ashlea Harrington as Rusty, and Justin Williams as Willard.
Main stage performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The all-youth performance will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. All shows will take place at the Lerner Theatre, at 410 S. Main St. in downtown Elkhart.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and students and $12 for children.
To reserve wheelchair seating, contact the box office at 574-293-4469, visit Premier Arts for more information www.premierarts.org.
