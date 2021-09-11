ELKHART — Premier Arts presents an all-youth cast production of “The AristoCats” on Sept. 17-18 at The Lerner Theatre, described as the perfect show to introduce children to theater.
In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionaire wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.
