ELKHART — Anna and Elsa are paying a visit to the Lerner Theatre this weekend.
Premier Arts is presenting “Frozen Jr. The Musical.”
The all youth performance will hit the Lerner Theatre stage Saturday, Nov. 23 and promises to transport the audience to another realm,offering laughter, music and dance.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.
The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between the sister princesses, Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart, its producters said.
The production is supported by Grand Design RV Recreational Vehicles and Jet Technologies Inc.
“Frozen Jr.” will have two performances at 3 p.m. and a second at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12, $18 and $21, available at the Lerner Theatre box office. To reserve wheelchair seating, contact the box office at (574) 293-4469. For more information or tickets, visit www.premierarts.org.
The Lerner Theatre is at 410 S. Main Street in downtown, Elkhart.
