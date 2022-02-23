Last week I wrote about the highly pathogenic form of avian flu, H5N1, recently found in southern Indiana, and focused that article on commercial flocks. Backyard flocks are in some ways more vulnerable to avian flu, and owners should also remain vigilant.
I know some people will ask why should they worry about an outbreak 275 miles away? Consider this: Two other outbreaks popped up last week in the United States; one is in Tennessee, the other on Long Island. Avian flu is often spread by wild birds as they mingle with the domestic flocks. That is why Department of Nature Resources began sampling wild bird populations in the Dubois/Green County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.