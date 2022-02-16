We have a lot of poultry in this region. Between Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties, our area has one of the largest concentrations of chickens and ducks in the United States. That’s why I get really concerned when I learn that a highly pathogenic form of avian flu, H5N1, was found in turkey flocks in Dubois County a few days ago.
This is very serious stuff. When H5N1 is found, the Board of Animal Health draws a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) circle around the farm, and checks all farms and hobby flocks inside that circle. They keep expanding the circle until they cannot find the infection. The birds are euthanized and buried, and the buildings are decontaminated. The control measures can even affect traffic patterns, as they do not want to spread the disease on cars, trucks or farm equipment. Biosecurity protocols like disposable boots, gloves and clothing become the rule.
