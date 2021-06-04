ELKHART — The 2021 Concord High School commencement saw graduates accept congratulations from classmates, families and teachers. Under a warm sunny evening sky graduates were awarded their diplomas after listening to speeches about their time in school and the possibilities of their futures. After the ceremony was over the 328 graduates walked off campus with family and friends headed into the next stage of their lives.

