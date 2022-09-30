ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in this area involving “found” bills and resulting in stolen debit cards.
In this scam, a suspect approaches the victim in a store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self-checkout. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. Suspect(s) then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.