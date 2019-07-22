Pie recipe tops the cake, fair president says

GOSHEN — Jim Meinert of Wakarusa was named the winner of a special contest in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair with his Chocolate Raspberry Cream Pie.
The President’s Item this year was selected by 4-H Fair President Josh Culp. Here is Meinert’s recipe:
Chocolate Raspberry Cream Pie
By Jim Meinert
Crust Ingredients:
24 Oreo cookies
5 T. unsalted butter, melted and cooled
Adjust the oven rack to the middle and heat to 350 degrees. Break the cookies into pieces into a food processor and run until they are fine crumbs. Pour butter into the crumbs a little at a time and pulse until all has been added. Pour buttered crumbs into a 9-inch deep dish pie pan and spread evenly over the bottom and sides. Compress the crumbs and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Raspberry Filling Ingredients
2 T. unflavored gelatin
17 oz. frozen raspberries, divided
3 T. pectin
1 ½ cup sugar
Pinch of salt
½ tsp. almond extract
Put 2 T. of water in a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatin on the water to soften, set aside. Cook 12 oz. frozen berries in a saucepan stirring occasionally until berries give up their juice. Stir in sugar and pectin and bring to a full boil, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing to extract as much pulp as possible. Put in the softened gelatin and allow to melt. Gently fold in almond extract and remaining raspberries into the raspberry pulp and set aside. Once the mixture has cooled slightly pour the mixture into the cooled pie shell and refrigerate. Allow to chill and set.
Chocolate Cream Filling Ingredients:
6 oz. heavy cream
9 oz. whole milk, divided
1 tsp. unflavored gelatin
2 oz. sugar
Pinch of salt
5 lg. egg yolks
2 T. clear gel
4 ½ T. unsalted butter (cut into 5 pieces)
4 ½ oz. Hershey’s special dark chocolate, chopped fine
¾ oz. unsweetened chocolate, chopped fine
1 T. vanilla
Sprinkle gelatin into 1 T. of milk and set aside to soften. Bring the cream, remaining milk, 3 T. sugar, and salt to a simmer. Whisk together the egg yolks, cornstarch, and remaining sugar until smooth. Slowly pour about 1 cup of simmering milk mixture into the yolk mixture while whisking to temper. Slowly whisk the tempered yolks back into the milk mixture. Reduce heat and continue to whisk vigorously until the mixture is thickened and a few bubbles burst on the surface. Off the heat, whisk in the butter, chocolates, and softened gelatin until melted and smooth. Stir in the vanilla. Allow to slightly cool. Pour the warm filling onto the raspberry filling mixture. Lay a layer of plastic wrap directly on top of the surface of the filling and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
Topping Ingredients:
Whipping topping of your choice. You can garnish the top with fresh raspberries and chocolate curls.
