NAPPANEE — Phil and Marilyn Cripe of Nappanee are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were married Oct. 15, 1949.
Marilyn is a retired homemaker and Phil is a retired truck driver.
Their children are Cyndi Carich of Nappanee and Mike Cripe of Florida.
They have five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
