Peppa to take the stage at Elkhart County 4-H Fair1

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure” is scheduled for Friday, July 21, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

GOSHEN — Peppa Pig and friends are coming to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, organizers announced Thursday.

The show, part of the fair’s Grandstand Entertainment concert series, is at 11 a.m. July 21, the opening day of the fair.

