GOSHEN — The Pennsylvania Deitsch Society of Northern Indiana will hold its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
The catered dinner menu will include chicken with bacon and cheese, potatoes, green beans, salad, and moon pies. Local entertainment will follow. All conversation, entertainment and singing will be in Pennsylvania Deitsch, the German dialect spoken by the Old Order Amish and others who learned it from having spoken Deitsch in their homes.
The organization’s annual dinner provides a fun evening for those who grew up speaking Deitsch but seldom have opportunity to use it.
Cost for the dinner and entertainment is $20. Tickets may be purchased in person using cash or check at the offices of Maple City Chapel in Goshen (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday); LaGwana in Shipshewana, southeast corner of C.R. 250N and C.R. 850W (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday); Light of Grace Bookstore in Coppes Commons, 401 E. Market St., Nappanee (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday); and Cinnamon Stick, Middlebury (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday).
Tickets may also be ordered by mailing payment along with address, phone and email, if available, to Maple City Chapel, Deitsch Society, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526. Note the number of reservations requested, and include payment for each ticket requested. Prepaid tickets will be mailed or held for pick-up at the door. Tickets will be available through Oct. 1.
More information is available from Ruth Miller at 574-534-3209.
