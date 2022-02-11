Parks and Rec hosts 13th annual Frosty Five Run

ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 13th annual Frosty Five run on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Studebaker Park.
Runners have the option of completing either a 5K or 5-mile run. The cross country-style course begins at Studebaker Park and follows the River Greenway Trail along the Elkhart River for a scenic course of both paved roads and trails.
