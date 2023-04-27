GOSHEN — The Salvation Army will host its 60th Annual Pancake Day on Friday, a key fundraiser for charity in the community.
The event is from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1013 N. Main St., Goshen. Children 10 and under eat free. Advance tickets are $7 and tickets at the door are $8.
