GOSHEN — Local author Bill Landow and illustrator Jonathan Daniels will be signing their children’s book, “The Christmas Train,” at two locations.
n From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Fables Bookstore, 215 S. Main St.
n From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th St.
Landow, a longtime Goshen resident, songwriter and owner of the Second Song Musical Resale Shop at The Old Bag Factory, use one of his song as the text for his just-released chidren’s picture book.
The story is based on his songabout a toy train he received on Christmas when he was 2 and then passed on to his son. The book is a nostalgic look at a popular American tradition, a train around a Christmas tree.
“The Christmas Train” is available at Amazon.com.
