GOSHEN — An exhibit of work featuring artist Emma Schrock, a popular artist who painted her experience as a member of the Old Order Mennonite community in western Elkhart County, will be on display in the Good Library Gallery at Goshen College, from March 1 through May 31, with a public reception on March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
