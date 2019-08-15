OSCEOLA — Bluegrass returns to Osceola this weekend.
The Osceola Business Association will host the 36th annual Osceola Bluegrass Festival from Friday through Sunday.
The family friendly festival offers free admission for all ages.
The festival generally attracts nearly 6,000 people to the area for music, fun and food lovers, its organizers said.
Nearly 10 acres of the Fern Hunsberger Park will be filled with children’s rides, sand blet racing, crafts, business booths, bake sales, petting zoo and more.
There will be elephant ears, corn and sausage, haystack potatoes, barbecue chicken and ribs, ice cream and pretzels. It is the largest fundraiser for several local organizations in the community, organizers said.
Boy Scout Troop No. 122 will be camping out at the festival and building its fundraising jail. Get-Out-Of-Jail Free cards are available. They will also be serving pancakes and sausage from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This year’s food eating contests will include hotdogs, watermelon, corn-on-the-cob and pickles beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Music begins Friday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with Blue Holler. They will also perform at 11 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. Kim Robins & 40 Years Late make their festival shows at 6:50 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Friday. At 7:40 p.m. and 10:10 Friday and 1:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Saturday Jim and Lynna Woolsey will perform.
The Osceola Bluegrass King and Queen will be crowned at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, following 10 a.m. opening ceremonies.
Music continues all day with Rusty Nail Crossing at 11:50 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Sugar Creek at 12:40 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.; the New Balance at 2:20 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Caleb Daughtery Band 3:10 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. There will be bluegrass open jam sessions at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
On the last day of the festival, church service with Osceola United Methodist Church begins at 9:30 a.m. Rusty Nail Crossing returns to the stage at 10:45 a.m. and 1:50 p.m., and Debbie Werbrouck School of Dance & Music comes to the stage at 12:15 p.m. and Doug Harsch performs at 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
At 3 p.m. the Bus Kelver’s Frog Jumping Contest brings. Contestants may bring their own or use one provided by the committee.
Volunteers are encouraged to join in set up, tear down and clean up of the park. Set up continues Thursday evening, and the festival ends at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
