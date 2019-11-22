ELKHART — Hundreds of friends and neighbors are expected to participate in Faith Mission’s 11th annual Turkey Stampede through downtown Elkhart on Thanksgiving.
Organizers are enouraging participants to make this event part of their family’s holiday tradition.
“Get up and out for some fresh air before the big meal,” the groups states.
Residents can participate in their choice of a 1-mile walk, 5K run or walk (3.1 miles), or a 10K run (6.2 miles) or they can cheer on runners from the sidelines. Those who aren’t runners can consider becoming a volunteer.
New this year is the starting and ending location: Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd. Work on the facility was completed this year.
Free parking will be available in surrounding lots including Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main Street; Hacienda parking lot, 186 Easy Shopping Place; and NIBCO Ice and Water Park, 303 Nibco Parkway.
Faith Mission is the only emergency facility in Elkhart County where shelter, meals, clothing and long-term recovery programs are provided all in one place. Its doors are open 365 days a year to Michiana’s hungry and homeless men, women and children. On average over 700 individuals are housed in a year.
Registration information, times, entry fees and other details are available at thefaithmission.org.
