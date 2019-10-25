Organizers celebrate Purdue Extension

GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County Extension Board annual meeting was held on Tuesday on the 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen with 104 people in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
The annual meeting honors the Friends of Extension, recognizes retiring board members, elects new board members by the Extension Advisory Council, and highlights program impact and accomplishments from the Purdue Extension educators.
The Elkhart County Extension Council members are appointed leaders who elect five board members to the 17-member board. Re-elected for a second term were board members Cynthia Adam and John Gardner, both of Goshen. Elected to their first term on the Extension Board are Gloria Moser of Nappanee, Clark Warner of Goshen and Craig Yoder of Goshen.
Retiring from the Extension Board after six years of service are Debbie George of Wakarusa, Gary Kauffman of Millersburg and Penny Stroup of Bristol. Retired Extension Educator Chris Gillam of Nappanee, was presented a clock for his 13 years of service with Purdue Extension.
Each year, the staff recognizes individuals or organizations that have been supportive of Extension’s efforts. The 2019 Friend of Extension award was given to Jim and Debra George of Wakarusa. Deb and Jim are examples of giving back since they are both past 10-year 4-H’ers and both of their children, Tracy and Travis, were also. Deb has served on the Extension Board as well as Past President of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers. Jim is a long-time Elkhart County 4-H Beef Club assistant, helping wherever is needed. Together, they used their time, talents and skills to build a log cabin in the Home and Family Arts building for the 2016 Bicentennial year. To help with fundraising for the Home and Family Arts building, Jim teamed with Roger Kern to design and build a children’s playhouse, which was a featured Silent Auction item. The Georges are go-to volunteers for the Purdue Extension Service of Elkhart County and are also most helpful to the Home and Family Arts building at fair time.
Purdue Extension’s educators, specialists and volunteers live and work in all 92 Indiana counties, providing the link between Land Grant research and Indiana citizens and providing practical solutions to local issues.
