ELKHART — A community event at the Tolson Center sponsored by the not-for-profit group Spirits of Universal Love, or SOUL, drew more than 700 people, organizers said.
Co-sponsors of the outdoor event, the first at the center since the city began renovating the interior of the facility earlier this summer, included Bullard Farms Market, which brought a smaller version of its market tent, a baby bull and take-home growing kits.
The unfinished basketball court was filled with tables set up with donated clothing. People in need filled bags of free adult clothing, and children were invited to take clothing for themselves and family members. Books and toys were also available at no cost.
Another tent featured two window air conditioners, a barbecue grill, car seats, doll houses and a baby doll stroller – items given away in a free raffle.
SOUL president Donald Brown said he was pleased to see children creating art with help from the Gift of GAB using cups of glue, yarn, cardboard and their imaginations rather than being distracted by cellphones. Other activities included hula hoop, jump rope, blow bubbles and sidewalk chalk.
Spirits of Universal Love is a not-for-profit that works directly with people to work on social skills, finding the good in one another and helping people work through their grief with positive coping skills. It also offers mentoring programs for children 8 to 14. Board members include Kenya Barhams, Michelle Brown, and Veronica Ketton.
A grill served up free hamburgers and hotdogs donated by Kroger while the NAACP, Steury Eco, and Superstar Showcase Entertainment donated water. Organizers said over 800 hot dogs, 500 hamburgers and 1,000 water bottles were donated, along with over 5,000 items of clothes, toys and books.
Under the shade of a tree, DJ Truth and DJ Tardy Party kept the music playing and gave life to the party.
Among speakers were Krista Henning, director of graduation for Elkhart Schools, who spoke about students taking an active role in their educational path. Political and community leaders who participated included Brent Curry, Dwight Fish, Kevin Bullard, Pam Kurpgeweit, Richard Shively, Arvis Dawson, Tonda Hines and Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese.
“Though this event was held at Tolson, it was for everyone in Elkhart County,” Brown said. “It was great to see folks from the Community Relations Commission of Goshen show support. The chief of police from Elkhart spoke about this event as exactly what community is all about — lending a hand and supporting one another.”
Bonnie Nesbit, author of “Bon Appetit,” shared why cooking is important and talked about ways to make healthy food. One hundred samples of pumpkin bread were given out to make sure everyone who attended got a taste. For many people, Brown said, it was their first time tasting pumpkin flavor and it was very well received.
The Tolson Center is at 1320 Benham Ave.
