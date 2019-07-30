Twenty-nine area organizations have received grants from the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) to support their arts programming through June next year.
These grants, which total over $214,000, were awarded through the IAC’s partnership with the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County. Since 1998, the Community Foundation has been a Regional Arts Partner for the IAC, overseeing the grants application and award process for St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Kosciusko, and Starke counties in northern Indiana.
IAC grants are made in two separate categories: Arts Organization Support (AOS) grants and Arts Project Support (APS) grants. AOS grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. APS grants provide funding for arts organizations and other organizations to support a specific aspect of the organization’s arts activities.
Funding decisions are made with the help of volunteer panelists, who evaluate grant applications based on organizational excellence, community engagement, project management, and artistic quality.
These grants are made possible with appropriated funds from the Indiana State Legislature in conjunction with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Recipients of Arts Organization Support grants include: Elkhart Civic Theatre Inc. (Elkhart County): $7,572; Elkhart County Symphony Association (Elkhart County): $6,862; Maple City Chamber Orchestra Society, Inc. (Elkhart): $4,169; and The Ruthmere Foundation Inc. (Elkhart): $12,305.
Recipients of Arts Project Support grant include: Goshen Community Chorale Inc. (Elkhart County): $4,323.
A nonprofit philanthropic endowment, the Community Foundation serves the people of St. Joseph County through initiatives and grant-making in the areas of arts and culture, health and human services, parks and community development, and youth and education.
