One of the largest concentrations of organic farms in the U.S. is right here in the LaGrange-Elkhart County area.

Our growers have adopted this way of farming in part to gain more income on the small farms common to this region.

Jeff Burbrink is an educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. He can be reached at 574-533-0554 or jburbrink@purdue.edu.

