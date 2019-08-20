Ramerview Holstein Farm of Elkhart County will host a tour of its organic dairy and grain farm from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. The farm is located at 16100 C.R. 146, east of New Paris.
The Ramer family manages a certified organic dairy, producing organic milk for the largest organic farmer cooperative in the nation, Organic Valley.
The field day will focus on the Ramer’s organic field crop production, and how they have expanded crop acreage in recent years with grain production going to both the dairy and sold as cash grain to local organic grain buyers.
The Ramer brothers raise corn, soybeans, wheat, spelt, oats, and hay, and include a diverse mix of cover crops in the crop rotation. Visitors will learn about their approach to weed control, fertility management, crop rotation and past success with organic no-till corn production. The Ramer’s have corn hybrid variety plots that includes sidedress fertility trials.
Additional topics on the tour include soil health in organic row crops and realities of roller-crimping and organic no-till, liquid starter and sidedress fertility options with corn planting, weeding options like flame weeding, tine weeding, and finger weeders in organic row crop production.
Online registration is available https://bit.ly/2Z92SNx. You may also call 765-284-8414 to register over the phone. Participants should provide name, phone number, and number attending if they leave a voice message. Registration is requested by Monday, Sept. 2, to help us plan for seating, refreshments, and handouts.
This event is co-hosted by Purdue Extension-Organic Agriculture, which can be found at https://www.purdue.edu/dffs/organicag/. Contact Michael O’Donnell at 765-284-8414 or modonnel@purdue.edu with questions.
Jeff Burbrink is Extension Educator, Purdue Extension Elkhart County. He can be reached at 574-533-0554 or jburbrink@purdue.edu.
