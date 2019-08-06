GOSHEN — Over 350 exhibitors entered Elkhart County 4-H Fair Open Class Home & Family Arts Department contests this year.
Sponsors included The Barn Door Antique Boutique, Sew Creative Threads, Hawkins Water Tech, Inc., Kroger Foods, Sweet-Em’s Cake Shoppe, Big R, Welcome Home Farm, Essenhaus Country Inn, The Nut Shoppe, Fabric Utopia, The Quilt Shop at Essenhaus, and Maple Corner Boutique and Gift Shoppe. The Overall Grand Champion award was sponsored by Interra Credit Union.
Below are the Grand Champion winners of each category:
Antiques: Karen Smiley, Goshen
Aprons: Kris Peterson, Goshen
Clothing Construction: Diane Cook, Elkhart
Creative Arts: Donald Sheline, Goshen
Culinary Arts – Baking: Emily Stump (Co-Grand Champion)
Culinary Arts – Baking: Karen Meade (Co-Grand Champion)
Culinary Arts – Cake Decorating-Cakes: Amber Schlundt, Goshen
Culinary Arts – Food Preservation, Canning: Sally Kyle, Goshen
Culinary Arts – Food Preservation, Misc.: Janet Yoder, Goshen
Handicrafts: Clifford Logan, Goshen
Needlework: John Twichell, Elkhart
Photography: Stacey Garber, Goshen
Purdue 150th Anniversary: Cheryl Baker, Middlebury
Quilts-Individual: Stephanie Woodard
Quilts-Group: Judy Hunsberger, Goshen
President’s Baked Item-Chocolate Raspberry Cream Pie: Jim Meinert, Wakarusa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.