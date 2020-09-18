Patrons watch animated short films at the Art House in Goshen in 2016 during the River Bend Film Festival. This year’s festival will be an online event, featuring films and related activities via the web.
GOSHEN — The 19th annual River Bend Film Festival has everything a movie lover could want, organizers say, and this year, participants don’t even have to leave home to enjoy it.
Shifting from the big screen to hand-held and computer screens, the 2020 film festival will run from Oct. 1 to 3. Due to COVID-19-related health and safety concerns, the event will take place online at riverbendfilmfest.com.
