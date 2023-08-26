Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It is pivotal to our overall health and quality of life. Mental health can affect how someone thinks, feels, acts and responds to different situations.

An important way to manage our mental health is by implementing self-care techniques. The act of self-care can help you manage stress, lower your risk of illness and increase your energy level. Self-care can look different for different people. So, how do you go about incorporating self-care into your daily life?

Emily Christ is an educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or ewitters@purdue.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.