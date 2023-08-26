Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It is pivotal to our overall health and quality of life. Mental health can affect how someone thinks, feels, acts and responds to different situations.
An important way to manage our mental health is by implementing self-care techniques. The act of self-care can help you manage stress, lower your risk of illness and increase your energy level. Self-care can look different for different people. So, how do you go about incorporating self-care into your daily life?
