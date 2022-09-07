GOSHEN — Premier Arts, in partnership with Tom Naquin Auto Group, presents “The Odd Couple” this weekend at Goshen Theatre.
The classic comedy takes place in the apartment of Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, both separated from their wives. It opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
