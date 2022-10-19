Oaklawn hosts auditions for second annual talent contest

ELKHART — Mental health and addiction services provider Oaklawn will give away $11,000 in cash prizes in May at its second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent.
Applications to audition are open through Oct. 28, with auditions Nov. 13 at the Lerner Theatre.
Contestants, who must live in Elkhart County or St. Joseph County, will audition before a panel of three judges. Judges will pick the top four acts to advance to Oaklawn’s Got Talent on May 12. There, the audience will vote to determine who wins a grand prize of $5,000, and second- ($3,000), third- ($2,000) and fourth- ($1,000) place prizes.
“Our first Oaklawn’s Got Talent was such a success, and we were wowed by the talent in our community,” said Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation, the beneficiary of the night’s proceeds. “Not only that, many of the acts had their own stories connected to mental health or substance use issues, and made the night all the more meaningful. We’re looking forward to meeting more of our area’s incredible talent for this year’s show.”
Oaklawn’s Got Talent is Oaklawn’s largest annual fundraiser, and the event will raise money for local mental health and addiction treatment services.
Oaklawn plans to audition 30 acts at the Lerner Theatre on Nov. 13. Acts can include a variety of entertainment talent – from singers/songwriters and bands to comedians, magicians and dancers.
The panel of judges includes Zach Miller, co-host of the B100 Morning Show; Ashley Martin, executive vice president of NIBCO, and Tarman. Auditions will take place in a friendly and supportive atmosphere and judges won’t critique or criticize acts.
The application and full contest rules are available at www.oaklawn.org/ogt.
