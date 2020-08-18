Making healthy food choices for you and your family can be confusing. Packaged foods have a nutrition facts label to provide you with information about calories and the nutritional value of the foods you buy. Understanding the nutritional content of the foods you eat can help you compare different options and make healthier choices. Here’s a quick look at what to look for when navigating through nutrition labels.
The first place to start is at the top with the serving size. The serving size tells you the size of a single serving. Since packages often contain more than one serving, knowing the serving size can help you decide how much to eat or drink of a particular food. Many people don’t know that the serving size reflects how much people typically eat or drink of a specific product. It is not the recommendation of how much you should actually eat.
Next, pay attention to the number of calories and nutrients per serving, meaning if one serving equals 200 calories and you eat two, don’t forget to double the number of calories. Since eating too many calories is associated with obesity, choose foods that are nutrient-dense versus calorie-dense. Have multiple servings of foods like non-starchy vegetables that have are loaded with nutrients and have little calories.
Percent Daily Value (%DV) is based on a 2,000-calorie diet and gives you an approximate idea of how the different nutrients in a serving of food contributes to your total daily diet. The %DV can help you decide if a serving is high or low in an individual nutrient. A nutrient that shows 5 percent DV or less is considered low, while 20 percent DV or more is considered high.
Keep in mind that although the nutrition facts label uses the 2,000-calorie daily diet as a general guide for nutrition advice, your calorie needs may be higher or lower depending on your age, height, weight and level of physical activity.
When scoping out the nutrients aim for lower amounts of saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. Reducing your intake of these nutrients may help reduce your risk of chronic disease. Eat foods such as fruits and vegetables loaded with high amounts of beneficial nutrients like dietary fiber, vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium to maintain good health.
The list of ingredients tells you precisely what is in your food. Ingredients generally are listed in descending order by weight. If you’re in search of whole grains scan the ingredients list for the word “whole” like whole-wheat flour or whole-grain corn to ensure you have a whole-grain product. By reviewing the ingredients list, you can also avoid foods with added sugar such as corn syrup and harmful trans fats. Food that contains less than .5 grams of trans fat per serving may not appear on the nutrition facts but will appear on the ingredient list as “partially hydrogenated oil”.
The next time you shop, take a few minutes to check out the labels. It may take you longer to get through the aisles, but reading the labels gets easier as you become more comfortable knowing what to buy.
Virginia Aparicio is health and human sciences educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu.
