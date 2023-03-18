Did you know that March is National Nutrition Month? National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education campaign that is sponsored annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign highlights the importance of making smart food choices and establishing positive eating and physical activity habits.
During this month, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics members will promote scientific-based food and nutrition information. Also, health professionals will share their knowledge with the community and provide resources to all populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.