ELKHART — Fifty years ago, on June 3, 1971, 880 young Elkhart High School Blazers walked across the graduation stage.
Over the pandemic year, active classmates searched for missing classmates and planned for a class reunion gala like no other with special events across four days. The committee started with 220 missing classmates (those with no contact email address nor physical street address). Engaging members through Elkhart Facebook groups, dozens of classmates, friends and family members connected and reduced the missing list to 135.
