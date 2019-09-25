NAPPANEE — NorthWood senior Kylee Gall has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, principal David Maugel announced.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to this scholastically talented senior.
About 34,000 Commended Students through the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” the National Merit Scholarship Corp. said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of education excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of excellence.”
