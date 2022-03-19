Coach Casey Nordman poses with her three seniors, Katie Walther, Natily Cripe and Grace Wittmer. The girls have competed under Nordman’s direction since eighth grade, earning five IHSDTA Northern Regional Championships (Jazz and Hip-Hop) and two IHSDTA State Championships (Hip-Hop 2021 and 2022).
The Northridge Raider Dance Team hoists coach Casey Nordman after winning the Indiana High School Dance Team Association title for its hip-hop routine, “Now They Know.”
Photo provided
Coach Casey Nordman poses with her three seniors, Katie Walther, Natily Cripe and Grace Wittmer. The girls have competed under Nordman’s direction since eighth grade, earning five IHSDTA Northern Regional Championships (Jazz and Hip-Hop) and two IHSDTA State Championships (Hip-Hop 2021 and 2022).
Photo provided
The Northridge Raiders Dance Team Emeralds won fourth place for their pom and jazz routines and first for their hip-hop routine in the Indiana High School Dance Team Association state finals.
MIDDLEBURY — Northridge dance teams are celebrating a strong showing at state finals again this year, with the high school squad repeating as state champions in hip-hop and Casey Nordman being named Coach of the Year by the Indiana High School Dance Team Association.
Hard work and dedication are the keys to their success, according to the coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.