ELKHART — Jamie Stuck, a mother from Bristol, is hosting the second annual non-candy trunk or treat in downtown Elkhart from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Stuck's motivation is to give her 5-year-old son a "normal" Halloween experience despite his severe food allergies. In addition, she wants to create an event for special needs children to enjoy, though the event is open to all children.
