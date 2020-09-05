ELKHART — James and Carmelene (Ambrose) Noffsinger are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
Jim and Carme were married at St. Vincent De Paul Rectory on Sept. 2, 1950. Their life together started with their honeymoon at a Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, which they continued as lifelong Cubs fans. They met while both were working at Plumrose Packing Plant.
