ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools and Feed the Children partnered to provide 400 struggling families with boxes filled with food, essentials, as well as candy for the holiday season.
This drive-thru event Wednesday at Central High School was a part of Feed the Children’s annual No Hunger Holidays campaign, which is designed to feed families during the holidays, as well as bring awareness to the important issue of food insecurity in our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.