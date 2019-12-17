BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will offer an Illuminated Night Hike at Bonneyville Mill County Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17
Family and friends are invited to experience Bonneyville Mill County Park in a different light on a nighttime trek exploring the park after dark. Beginning at dusk, visitors will head out for one-mile hike with luminaries placed along the trail to mark the way. The evening excursion will also give hikers the chance to encounter some of the park’s nocturnal wildlife.
The night hike is free with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and to arrive early, as the group will head out at 6 p.m. sharp.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The hike will depart from the Feedlot Shelter, adjacent to the main parking lot in the park.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
