NIBCO partners with Habitat on panel build

ELKHART — NIBCO built the walls of the Ragsdale family’s future home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County on Tuesday.
About 50 volunteers from NIBCO worked alongside future homeowner Jessica Ragsdale and Habitat team members to build the interior and exterior walls for the home.
The panels will be transported to the build site on Independence Street, where ground was broken during a ceremony on April 12.
As panel build sponsor, NIBCO is providing this build with both financial and volunteer support. This is NIBCO’s second time sponsoring a panel build with Habitat.
“NIBCO aligns with Habitat’s mission of building community and hope,” NIBCO Executive Vice President Ashley Martin said. “We are excited to participate in this panel build and to make a difference – and we are honored to partner with Habitat.”
The Ragsdale family home will be 1,396 square feet with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.
– Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County
