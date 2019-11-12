New York Times reporter to speak at Goshen College

GOSHEN — Katie Rogers, a White House correspondent for The New York Times and an Elkhart native, will present a Yoder Public Affairs lecture titled “Covering the White House in an Age of Misinformation, Mistruths and Mistrust” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Goshen College’s Umble Center. The lecture is free and open to the public.
A New York Times reporter since 2014, Rogers has covered President Trump since Inauguration Day. During that time, she has written extensively about the Trump administration’s cultural impact on Washington and about the president’s norm-bending approach to the office.
As a breaking news reporter based in New York, she contributed stories for every desk in the newsroom, including a project on the human toll of terror attacks, a profile of a Manhattan Christmas tree vendor, and a page one story on a Trump inauguration performer.
Her work in Washington has uncovered sexual harassment in Congress, including an exclusive story that led to the resignation of a congressman who used federal funds to settle a harassment suit. She also broke a story about the president’s demand that all television stations aboard Air Force One be tuned to Fox News, and has written hundreds of features and profiles about the president, the first lady and assorted White House aides.
Born in South Bend and raised in Elkhart, she is a native Hoosier. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago and received her master’s degree at Northwestern University.
The Frank and Betty Jo Yoder Public Affairs Lecture Series is an endowed lectureship that was created for Goshen College in 1978 by Frank (1917-1996) and Betty Jo Yoder of Goshen. The goal of the series is to enable faculty, students and community to hear well-known speakers address current issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.